Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.70 target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Koninklijke Ahold stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.51. 55,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.28. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

