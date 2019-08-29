Knuff & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 1.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 630.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.54. 185,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,398. The stock has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $780,956.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $3,258,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,276,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,518,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.99.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

