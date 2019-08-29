Knuff & Co LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,916,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after acquiring an additional 486,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,031,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $574,057,000 after acquiring an additional 213,352 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,495,785 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $325,667,000 after acquiring an additional 557,147 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,252 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim set a $108.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

EOG traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

