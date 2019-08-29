Knuff & Co LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,049 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 15,456.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,955 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 794,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,845. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average is $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.