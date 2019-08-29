Knuff & Co LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 747.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $382,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $6,115,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 167.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $225,887.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,842 shares of company stock worth $47,256,086. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.78. 442,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day moving average of $156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.