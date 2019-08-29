Knuff & Co LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 18,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,536. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.