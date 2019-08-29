Knuff & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in General Electric by 10,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,126,544. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.