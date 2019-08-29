Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after buying an additional 103,001 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $9.05 on Thursday, hitting $364.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,711. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

