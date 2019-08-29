Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 3.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 95.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,761,000 after buying an additional 1,231,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,215,000 after buying an additional 41,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 72.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,613,000 after buying an additional 937,371 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 719,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,356,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Trade Desk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 581,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,098,000 after buying an additional 42,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $312,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,803,192.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $2,030,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,995,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,472 shares of company stock valued at $135,933,493. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.72. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

