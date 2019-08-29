Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,538. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,771,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 121,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,324,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 52,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,102. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

