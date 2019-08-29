KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $146.51

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.51 and last traded at $146.20, with a volume of 3631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.36.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $205,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,802 shares of company stock worth $5,256,969 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA-Tencor by 5,663.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,842,000 after buying an additional 1,303,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in KLA-Tencor by 27,967.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,234,000 after buying an additional 1,182,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KLA-Tencor by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,031,000 after buying an additional 619,019 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in KLA-Tencor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,360,000 after buying an additional 571,970 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,425,000 after buying an additional 541,351 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

