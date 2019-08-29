Kin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.63 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Stellarport, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, Fatbtc and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

