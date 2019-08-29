Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,365,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 23,986,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.72.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $167,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,554 shares of company stock valued at $939,834 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KDP traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 55,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,930. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

