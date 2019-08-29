KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Kimberly Clark worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

