KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,493 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,702 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $32,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after acquiring an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 259.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,081,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 780,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,717,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,763,000 after acquiring an additional 644,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. B. Riley set a $54.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

