KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,457,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 10,242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,648,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,730,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,914 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,565,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,439. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

