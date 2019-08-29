Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $5.09. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 2,884 shares changing hands.

KNDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.