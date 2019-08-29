Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Short Interest Up 9.9% in August

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 674,300 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 85,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

