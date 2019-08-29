Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Update

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 428,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 111,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,981. Kadant has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $914.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.67 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.50%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $467,000.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,096.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 16,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $1,469,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,620,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,975 shares of company stock worth $6,830,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kadant by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 14.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kadant by 2,206.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 27.4% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.