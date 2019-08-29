JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU) Trading Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $53.99, approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 3.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

