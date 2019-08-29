JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $935.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 98.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 154.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the second quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 211.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.