JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.13% of Tribune worth $86,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tribune by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,843,000 after purchasing an additional 127,434 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tribune by 113.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tribune during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Tribune by 144.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Tribune by 118.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 109,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tribune alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Tribune stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.51. 17,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tribune has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.33 million. Tribune had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tribune will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Tribune Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.