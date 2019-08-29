JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,470 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.00% of LCI Industries worth $112,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in LCI Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 19.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $84.47. 4,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.44. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, CL King cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

