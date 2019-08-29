JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,508,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,764 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,400,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 629,580 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,070.4% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 665,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,349,000 after purchasing an additional 608,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.08. 458,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,743,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $341.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.