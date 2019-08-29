JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,379,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,036,154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.14% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $98,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 58,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,561.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

