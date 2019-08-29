JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $101,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 7.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Ryanair by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 78,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 423.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 69.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. 6,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $102.93.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

