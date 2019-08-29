JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 921.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,769 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $94,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,319. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $170.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

