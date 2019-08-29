JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 274,145 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 274,145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $116,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $28,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $457,306. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $76.23. 3,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,817. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

