Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 448,500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 3,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,651. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.44. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

