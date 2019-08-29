Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 448,500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 3,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,651. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.44. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.
