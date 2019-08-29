Joincoin (J) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Joincoin has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. Joincoin has a market capitalization of $10,144.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,331,946 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.