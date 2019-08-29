Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,811,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 14,719,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after buying an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

JNJ stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,749,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $337.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

