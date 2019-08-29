John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Stock Price Down 7.5%

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), approximately 21,081 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 61,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $952,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.57.

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile (LON:JLH)

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

