Jetcoin (JET) Market Capitalization Reaches $191,908.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $191,908.00 and approximately $27,637.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00230768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.01345475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00092135 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022352 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,382,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

