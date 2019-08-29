Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equitrans Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $220,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas F. Karam acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 121,450 shares of company stock worth $1,956,423.

NASDAQ:ETRN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,216. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

