Jennison Associates LLC Sells 557,414 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 557,414 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Kosmos Energy worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,087,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,620,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,384,000.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.69 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 16,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.29 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Kosmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -38.30%.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

