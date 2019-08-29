Jennison Associates LLC Sells 281,135 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281,135 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 91.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,077. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMHC shares. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.