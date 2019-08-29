Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292,342 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Advanced Disposal Services stock remained flat at $$32.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.66. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $33.01.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

