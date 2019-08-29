Jennison Associates LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLBK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 9.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLBK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OLBK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.58. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,722. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $449.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

