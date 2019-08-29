Jennison Associates LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,048 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,726,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,285 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,252,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after purchasing an additional 247,638 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,245,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,318,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,229,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,113,000 after acquiring an additional 271,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. 44,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,553. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. GMP Securities cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

