Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,803. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $498.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.29. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.