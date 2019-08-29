Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2,008.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,911 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,112,000 after acquiring an additional 547,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12,605.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 298,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 295,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 43.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,681,000 after acquiring an additional 257,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

