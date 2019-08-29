Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 9,796 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,509 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of First Solar worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Solar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,280 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Solar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 77,976 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $4,491,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $490,336.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,155 shares of company stock worth $5,765,855 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

FSLR stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,974. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

