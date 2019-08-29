Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,217,899 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217,899 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.68% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $732,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,096,000 after purchasing an additional 546,307 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $110.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $103.65 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $117.53. The company has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

