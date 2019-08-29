Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311,590 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $849,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Tower by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $230.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.65. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $231.77. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

In other news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,755,123.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,973 shares of company stock valued at $40,927,162. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

