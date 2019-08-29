Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,532 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,151,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

NYSE HD opened at $221.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $222.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,622 shares of company stock worth $45,864,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

