Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,548 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $789,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,576,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $167.48 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.08 and a 200-day moving average of $172.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

