Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $718.34 Million Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,286 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $718,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AON by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.96. 8,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded AON to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.64.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.