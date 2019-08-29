Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $636.96 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,438 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 7.89% of Lamar Advertising worth $636,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 104,898 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,076,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 515,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 121,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 486,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

LAMR traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.62. 2,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,834. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

