Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $580.17 Million Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,131,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205,693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.30% of Carlisle Companies worth $580,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.44. 5,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,515. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

