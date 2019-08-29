Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 504,108 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,108 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.71% of Nike worth $935,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nike by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Nike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Nike by 45.4% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Nike by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

